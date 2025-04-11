Because the Minnesota Timberwolves have been living in or around the NBA Play-In Tournament picture for much of the 2024-25 campaign, one can make the mistake of thinking that Anthony Edwards has taken a step back. When in actuality, the 23-year-old is still an All-NBA talent and a more well-rounded offensive player than he was a year ago.

Edwards has significantly improved his 3-point shot, knocking down 39.4 percent of his attempts from distance this season. Some will argue that the three-time All-Star guard has modified his game too much, but he now has another weapon in his arsenal to call upon in crunch time.

Edwards fully believes in his abilities, which is obvious based on the fact he leads the league in 3-point field goals made and attempted. He looks to the man arguably considered the greatest player of all-time to help maintain his long-range confidence.

After scoring 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the floor and 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point land in Thursday's 141-125 road win versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the Timberwolves cornerstone gave a special shoutout to his trainer and Michael Jordan.

“C Hines, my trainer, told me to blackout tonight, so I tried to do that,” Edwards said in his postgame interview, via Timberwolves Clips. “We be watching, I know people gonna love this, he sent me MJ videos everyday about blacking out. MJ said something like ‘why would I worry about a miss if I haven’t took the shot yet?’”

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is getting dialed in at the right time

Edwards is fully aware that strong reactions will ensue once he mentions the name of the six-time NBA champion. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has drawn Jordan comparisons partially due to his highly competitive nature and undeniable confidence. He also reached out to the billionaire earlier in the season for advice about handling double-teams. While controversy continues to swirl around him in his personal life, Edwards is clearly motivated to keep elevating his game.

Breathing the same air as Jordan is a near-impossible task, but this young athlete will be vaulted into his own special tier of Minnesota greatness if he can lead the Wolves to an elusive championship. Fulfilling that ultimate goal this year appears improbable, but this group is looking mighty fierce ahead of the playoffs.

Injuries afforded other guys the opportunity to carry more responsibilities and further evolve, giving the Timberwolves a potent balance. Nevertheless, Minnesota's best players must come through. Julius Randle enjoyed a big night of his own versus the Grizzlies, totaling 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. If the team's top two scorers are in rhythm, then everything else could fall into place.

Anthony Edwards must embody a true warrior's mentality on the court if the squad is going to return to the Western Conference Finals. The Wolves (47-33) are presently in eighth place but can reach as high as fourth before the playoffs begin. Since there are only two games left in the regular season, it would probably be a good idea to keep consuming Michael Jordan quotes.