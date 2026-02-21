Anthony Edwards has surely had a gala time of late. After winning the All-Star tournament and the MVP award, ANT was quick to once again star for the Timberwolves as they produced a commanding 122-11 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

And well, in perfectly characteristic fashion, Edwards was seen showing off his MVP trophy to his teammates with a huge grin on his face, per a post on X by NBA. Edwards can be seen patiently showing the trophy to each of his teammates before placing it back.

Ant made sure all of his teammates got a good look at the Kobe Bryant Trophy 🏆 https://t.co/6EB7MyQIvj pic.twitter.com/Eem2nH4g9C — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2026

Playing his first game following the All-Star break, ANT delivered on 16-of-30 shooting (53.3%), knocked down 5-of-13 from three, and added six rebounds across 38 minutes. Edwards committed just three turnovers on the night despite being the main focus of a hapless Mavericks defence.

The Mavericks struggled to keep up throughout and were pegged back each time they threatened to take control of the game. After Dallas erased a significant deficit and tied the game at 103 with 6:55 remaining, Edwards answered with a step-back three that reestablished Minnesota’s control.

Edwards went on to score 14 fourth-quarter points as the Timberwolves eventually grew comfortable and finished the game 11 points ahead. The Timberwolves shot 16-of-42 from three (38.1%), generating a 24-point advantage from beyond the arc.

Rudy Gobert delivered 22 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks while Naz Reid added 21 points and four three-pointers, providing ample support. For the Mavericks, Khris Middleton led with 18 points and Marvin Bagley produced a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double.

However, in the absence of several stars including Cooper Flagg, Max Christie and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks struggled with their shooting the entire night and had a 42.3% team field-goal accuracy. That proved to be their downfall as ANT returned with his eighth 40-point game of the season, helping the Mavs to their tenth straight loss.

Minnesota will now take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday while the Mavericks play the Indiana Pacers next.