The Dallas Mavericks were handed their tenth straight loss by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who saw Anthony Edwards star with 40 points and six rebounds in a 122-111 win. Post-game, the All-Star MVP was not just seen in high spirits, but also had a determined declaration for fans.

“We got 25 more [games] hopefully we can go 25-0,” ANT responded when asked about his expectations for the rest of the season, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

"We got 25 more [games] hopefully we can go 25-0." Anthony Edwards following the Timberwolves' win to kick off post All-Star break 😅 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/MbXHZNyB0e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2026

The Timberwolves are currently 5th in the Western Conference with a 35-22 record and will have their sights set on the top spots on the table. Edwards marked his eighth 40-point outing of the season and extended the Mavericks’ losing run to their worst in three decades.

The Timberwolves opened the game 8-for-13 from three-point range, exploded for a 40-point first quarter, and built a lead that reached 17–18 points before halftime. Edwards spearheaded that surge with 20 first-half points, including 17 in the second quarter.

The Wolves finished the half with 69 points and 11 made threes and then proceeded to withstand a late surge from the Mavericks. Dallas responded with a 24-8 run that trimmed the deficit to two midway through the third quarter.

However, the comeback was immediately stifled even though the Mavs were tied at 103 103-103 with 6:55 remaining. Dallas was without the likes of Cooper Flagg and Max Christie in addition to the absences of Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively, who are both out for the season.

Edwards seized control over the final minutes, scoring 14 fourth-quarter points to make the margin comfortable in the end. Apart from ANT, Rudy Gobert recorded 22 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks while Naz Reid added 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four threes.

The Timberwolves will now play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, with the Mavericks set to take on last year’s finalists the Indiana Pacers next, hoping to bring an end to the losing run.