Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards wasn’t shy about reminding the Phoenix Suns and their fans about the winning streak he continued in Wednesday’s 121-113 win. Edwards held back head coach Chris Finch after he was ejected for arguing a call in the third quarter. Then, he had the last laugh.

After sweeping the Suns in the first round of the 2024 playoffs and winning the regular-season series this season, Edwards and the Timberwolves have beaten the Suns six consecutive times. On November 17, Minnesota beat Phoenix 120-117. Then, after Wednesday’s win, Edwards screamed out to the crowd at the Footprint Center, per Reddit.

“Yeah! Once again! Once again,” Edwards said. “Yeah, m***********. Yeah!”

Edwards finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Julius Randle tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 23 points and five rebounds. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 33 points and seven assists, and Devin Booker added 28 points and eight assists.

Last year’s stunning first-round sweep led to the Timberwolves reaching the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Superstar Luka Doncic and the Mavs eventually advanced to the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics. However, in a surprising move at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, the Timberwolves made a trade centered around New York Knicks’ Julius in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves improved to 27-20 and are in third place in the Western Conference. The Knicks are 32-16 and trail the champion Celtics by one game for second place in the Eastern Conference.

NBA rumors: Timberwolves’ Julius Randle for Jimmy Butler?

Are the Timberwolves on the verge of trading for Butler? The disgruntled Heat forward is reportedly on the trading block, and the Heat have allegedly lowered the asking price, welcoming the Timberwolves to the table. However, could we be on the verge of seeing a potential reunion?

ESPN’s Brian Windorst believes that a Butler trade to the Timberwolves is inevitable, per The Hoop Collective.

“I wasn’t sure about that maybe 7 or 10 days ago, but I really am more sure than ever that it’s going to happen,” Windhorst said. “The Heat are trying to make it happen. More teams are going to wade in here because the price on Butler is going to be lower.”

With the NBA’s February 6 deadline approaching, other teams reportedly interested will likely emerge in rumors as the HeHeat’shipping Butler out of town feels increasingly like a foregone conclusion.