May 24, 2025 at 11:37 AM ET

Although Anthony Edwards received a fine prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for using profanity, he has a deep, abiding love for his family and fans.

He often celebrates them with different-colored shoes and accessories. For example, Edwards likes to don a specialized orange bracelet in honor of a young fan battling Leukemia, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The orange bracelet on his left wrist is a gift from 6-year-old Luca Wright from Michigan. Edwards met Wright back in January in Detroit before a Wolves and Pistons game. Wright gave Edwards the bracelet, and Edwards responded that he would wear it all the time.

Since then, the family has received dozens of requests from Wolves fans for bracelets that say “Love Like Luka.” Edwards is known for his intriguing responses and charismatic personality.

Sometimes, he can be positive and negative with fans, depending on the circumstances.

However, when it comes to engagement with fans such as Luca, he uses creative ways to show his support. In addition, Edwards makes it a point to honor those in his life who mean something to him when he steps onto the floor.

Anthony Edwards keeps it all in the family .

The Wolves' explosive scorer and personality have a special connection with his family, so much so that he sends a message of support to them using symbols.

His No. 5 is in honor of his mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley, who passed away on the 5th of the month. Edwards' signature AE 1 Adidas shoes are peach in honor of the state of Georgia and Shirley, whose favorite color is peach.

The shoe's heel is pink, which was Yvette's favorite color. As the Wolves seek to overcome the Thunder in the conference finals, Edwards will go all out.

But whatever happens, he is not doing so alone. His wrist and his feet say so.