When asked what was different about the Minnesota Timberwolves' Friday night win, Anthony Edwards redirected the spotlight away from his 27-point performance.

Anthony Edwards credited teammates Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo as the “two MVPs of the night” after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Friday night at Target Center, extending their win streak to seven games and breaking a five-year home losing streak against Orlando.

“We wouldn't have won the game without those two guys,” said Edwards.

McDaniels, averaging nearly 18 points per game during this stretch, put up 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks. His one-handed slam had Target Center on its feet, sealing the momentum as the Wolves regained control in the fourth. But for him? Just another bucket. “Just a regular dunk for me, just two points for real,” he said.

“Jaden stepped up big time tonight,” Edwards added. “If he plays like that every night, we'll be hard to beat.”

Meanwhile, DiVincenzo’s playmaking and defensive energy were key in helping Minnesota push past 17 turnovers.

Edwards describes DiVincenzo as “a hard playing dude. He wanna win every night” when asked about his rim protection after the game.

DiVincenzo himself joked, “I told y'all I'm a rim protector. No one wanted to believe me,” and spoke about the team's growth: “We've matured as a team. I understand what everybody's good at it. It's all about staying together. Tonight everybody stepped in and stepped up.”

Timberwolves edge Orlando for seventh win in a row

The Wolves came out hot with a 6-0 start, but it didn’t take long for the game to turn into a back-and-forth fight. By the third quarter, Minnesota found itself trailing 83-75, but the response was instant.

An 11-0 run in crunch time flipped the momentum, setting the stage for a tight finish. With the score tied at 98 and just under three minutes to play, Edwards pulled up from deep and buried a three to put Minnesota ahead 101-98. From there, the Wolves locked in and never looked back, closing out the win.

Coach Chris Finch, now just a win shy of 200 with Minnesota, acknowledged the team's struggles in the third quarter before praising their fourth-quarter response.

“We didn't play with a lot of force in the third. But did to start the fourth, particularly from Donte and Jaden,” Finch said. “We needed to kinda get our minds back right, embrace it and figure out how to bring our own physicality to the game.”

Finch praised DiVincenzo for his do-it-all effort, diving on the floor to make plays. He highlighted McDaniels' defensive presence, noting his impact despite limited scoring opportunities.

Jaden McDaniels emphasized the urgency as the playoff race tightens, saying, “Every game counts double now.” He stressed the importance of staying ready and locked in, even when the team is down on the scoreboard. His focus on resilience and mental toughness will be key as the Timberwolves push through high-pressure moments in their playoff pursuit.

With all nine players who entered the game contributing to the score Friday night and the team shooting an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves showcased the depth that has fueled their current streak.

“We've played a lot of the season in misery, so it's nice to have some joy,” Finch concluded. “They found a good rhythm.”