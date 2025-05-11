The dark could hanging over the second round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors is when Warriors star Stephen Curry is going to be able to get back on the court. Curry has been out since the second quarter of Game 1 with a hamstring strain and is going to be re-evaluated after Game 4.

Even though Curry could technically play in Game 5, it feels like Game 6 is the earliest he would be back on the floor. If that is indeed the case, the Warriors would need at least one win without curry in the lineup to even make it to Game 6. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is clearly aware of that and even had a little chat with Warriors guard Gary Payton II about it during Game 3.

“Y'all trying to get to a Game 6, get Wardell back,” Edwards said.

“That is the plan,” Payton responded.

“I know,” Edwards said confidently.

The Warriors have had mixed results without Curry in the lineup in this series, but they still find themselves down 2-1. Golden State was able to hang on in Game 1 even after Curry went out of the game with a big lead, but Minnesota responded by blowing out a hapless Warriors offense in Game 2.

In Game 3, Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga played great on offense, combining for 63 points. However, it wasn't enough to get the Warriors over the hump in the end as the Wolves pulled out another win.

At the very least, the Warriors found a formula that works in Game 3 without Curry out there. Grind the game down, keep it low-scoring and have Butler and Kuminga relentlessly attack the rim on offense. That level of rim pressure was able to bother even the much bigger Timberwolves in this game, and now it's on the Warriors to replicate that and close it out in Game 4.

That will be easier said than done after Edwards and the Wolves found a blend that worked for them on offense in the fourth quarter. Edwards scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half, so Steve Kerr and the rest of his staff will have to figure out how to slow him down moving forward.