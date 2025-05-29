Anthony Edwards watched his NBA title pursuit end Wednesday. He and the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 124-94 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sealing their NBA playoffs fate. Edwards drew eyes and ears with some startling comments after the game, though — prompting Lou Williams to send a warning.

He told reporters he wasn't “hurt” from losing in the Western Conference Finals. Edwards boldly said he'll work harder than ever this summer. The Minnesota star has now played in the last two WCF games.

Still, the T-Wolves' star unhurt claim sparked a strong reaction from the FanDuel analyst and former NBA player.

“I've been to the Eastern Conference Finals once in 17 years. That is something you don't want to take for granted,” Williams told the panelists. “Those opportunities come few and in between.”

Williams earned three NBA Sixth Man of the Year nods in his career. He played on the 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks team that fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the ECF. That was Williams' lone ECF appearance in a career that started in 2005-06.

That wasn't the only stern warning Williams hit Edwards with.

Additional warning Lou Williams sent to Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards 

Here's one more statement Williams sent as advice to “Ant Man” now that his offseason will begin.

“Ant, you've been blessed to be able to do this consecutive years. These teams are going to get better,” Williams warned about the rest of the Western Conference. “They're not going to wait around for you. Sometimes, we've got to take advantage of the opportunities that's in front of u instead of looking ahead.”

Williams then shared one hope for Edwards during the summer.

“I want him to understand the magnitude of where his career can go from here,” Williams said. “Everybody around you is building.”

Williams eavesdropped the Thunder, Indiana Pacers and even threw in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,  Luka Doncic and Trae Young as “guys who want to prove something to themselves and their fan bases.” Which hands Edwards continuous competition moving forward into his NBA career.

Edwards ended Game 5 scoring 19 points. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 24. The Timberwolves face a critical offseason on how they can topple the Thunder and win their first-ever WCF crown.