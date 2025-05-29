The Minnesota Timberwolves did not show up Wednesday night for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder led 26-9 after the first quarter and cruised from there to a 124-94 win, ending the series in five games. That was not a typo. The Timberwolves scored nine points in the opening 12 minutes. It was one of those nights.

For the second straight year, Anthony Edwards will take the brunt of the blame for the team's postseason failure. He is the best player on the team, and the one who has been inexplicably compared to Michael Jordan.

After the loss, Edwards stepped to the podium to face the music. While answering questions, he made a bold statement.

"Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer." Anthony Edwards is already looking ahead after another tough WCF loss 😤 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/rJxs0JhmHj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards, like the rest of his team, had a rough night in Oklahoma City. He finished with 19 points on 7-for-18 from the field. The Thunder defense, which was considered the best in the NBA this season, did a number on the Timberwolves' top scorer.

‘Ant Man' was held under 20 points in three of the five games in the series. Even worse, if you exclude the nearly 40-point Minnesota win in Game 3, Edwards was 29-for-70 from the field. He was even more dreadful from downtown, going 1-for-7 for the second straight game.

Many believed this was the season for the Timberwolves' star to ascend. Statistically, the 23-year-old out of Georgia took a step backward this postseason. His scoring was down from last year, as was his assists, steals, shooting percentage and free-throw percentage.

Instead, it turned out to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who took the next step in his career. SGA won his first NBA MVP, and can add the Western Conference MVP trophy to his mantle. He dropped 34 points in the series-clinching win Wednesday night.