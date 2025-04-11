Anthony Edwards had an explosive scoring display in the first half of Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Edwards was an absolute force towards the Grizzlies' defense throughout the first 24 minutes. He put up 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

His scoring output tied his career high for most points in a half, per StatMuse. This kept the Timberwolves in the game, as they trailed 72-67 at halftime.

It marked a resounding performance from the disappointing collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Edwards did not score in the fourth quarter as Minnesota had a 24-point lead vanish in the 110-103 defeat.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played vs Grizzlies

Despite being down at halftime, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves used that as motivation and went off in the third quarter.

The first 12 minutes of the second half saw Minnesota dominate Memphis throughout the period. They outscored their opponents 52-25 as it marked a huge shift in momentum. Despite their efforts to make a rally, Memphis was unable to recover from their defensive lapses in the third quarter, losing 141-125.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Timberwolves. Edwards finished with a dominant stat line of 44 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 13-of-19 overall, including 7-of-11 from downtown, and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. Julius Randle came next with 31 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Reid had 14 points and six rebounds, while Rudy Gobert provided 13 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 47-33 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are now in a three-way with the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors for the sixth spot.

Following Thursday's win over the Grizzlies, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Brooklyn Nets on April 11 at 9 p.m. ET.