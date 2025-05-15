On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to their second straight Western Conference Finals with a comfortable home win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their second round series. It was another strong game from superstar Anthony Edwards, who scored 22 points to go along with 12 assists and seven rebounds.

In attendance on Wednesday was six year-old Timberwolves fan Luca, who has developed a friendship with Edwards over the last few months after they met at All-Star weekend. Luca is battling leukemia, and Edwards has worn an orange wristband that he gave him in every game this season since they met, per Anthony Gharib of ESPN.

After the game on Wednesday, Edwards had a special shoutout for his young friend.

“He had the glasses on, the jersey, the wristband. He was fly as hell tonight. Shoutout Luca man. I love Luca,” said Edwards, per Oh No He Didn't on X and the Timberwolves' official account on Instagram.

It's another example of the positive force that Edwards has become in the local community in addition to his prowess on the basketball court.

The Timberwolves now await the winner of the other second round series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder currently lead that series and can close it out in Denver on Thursday night.

A matchup between Edwards and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would certainly provide plenty of fireworks in the conference finals, although a rubber match between Minnesota and Denver would also have storylines galore.

Whoever the opponent, the Timberwolves will have a plethora of confidence heading into the series after dispatching their first two playoff opponents in five games apiece.

If the Thunder win on Thursday evening vs the Nuggets, then game one of the Western Conference Finals would be on Sunday afternoon from Oklahoma City.