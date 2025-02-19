Anthony Edwards has shown confidence throughout his young career, not backing down from anybody, even if it's the former President of the United States. Netflix recently premiered the Court of Gold series, which showcases the basketball teams from the Paris Olympics last summer.

In one of the segments, Barack Obama is seen talking to Edwards and Joel Embiid, and he asks the Philadelphia 76ers center, “What do you think about this young guy? He can hoop a little bit, huh?” Embiid then replies with a smile, saying, “Just a little bit.”

“Nah, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth,” Edwards said.

It was hilarious to see Edwards tell the president to stand down, but it also shows the confidence in himself, something that has never been hidden in his game. There have been mixed reviews in the comments on how Edwards handled the situation, as some are saying they enjoyed his confidence, and others are saying that he needs to respect his elders.

Can Anthony Edwards be the face of the league?

Over the past two seasons, many have been campaigning for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA once the star power of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry goes off into the sunset. Edwards has the confidence, but it's not certain if his game will reach that level or if he's even personally ready to take on that challenge.

During All-Star Weekend, there were several times when he was asked about being the face of the league, and he respectfully declined.

“I’m capable of being that guy,” Edwards said. “But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”

In another instance, Edwards was asked if he considers himself a candidate to be the face of the league, and he replied, “Not really. That's what they got Wemby for.”

It's obvious that Edwards doesn't want to be the face of the league, and that's okay. What he's been doing in his career has been exciting to watch, and he'll only continue to get better from here. Being the face of the league seems to be a big commitment, and Edwards may not be ready to take that step. For now, his skill set and personality are what keep people interested, and hopefully, he can continue to grow.