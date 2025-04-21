The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers playoff series is off to a fun start. The Wolves knocked off the Lakers to become the first team this postseason game on the road, and Anthony Edwards was a big part of it.

With Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday night back in Los Angeles, both teams are preparing for what should be a much closer second game in the series.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards trolls Lakers fans attacking Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards finished Saturday's Game 1 with 22 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. He got a lot of help from Jaden McDaniels, who added 25 points and nine rebounds, as well as Naz Reid off the bench, who added 23 points and five rebounds with six three-pointers.

Minnesota ultimately won 117-95, but it was a game that Rudy Gobert struggled in. The French big man had just two points and six rebounds in just 24 minutes of play for the Wolves.

During a timeout, a couple of Lakers fans about five rows from the scorer's table began heckling Gobert, Edwards, an the Wolves.

In a video shared on social media, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was seen sitting down on the scorer's table and exchanging trash talk with the fans.

“He got $200 million!” Edwards said, noting Rudy Gobert's contract and defending him in the process. “He got $200 million! He got $200 million!”

The funny moment came a few second later, when Edwards looked towards Gobert at the scorer's table, who proceeded to correct him and say it's actually $300 million.

Edwards acknowledged the correction, looked back towards the fans and yelled, “He got 300 million!”

Despite the quite individual performance, Rudy Gobert finished a +14 in his 24 minutes of play.

Game 2 between LeBron James' Lakers and Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves is set to tip off on Tuesday night at 7PM PST on TNT.