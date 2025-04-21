When Shannon Sharpe declared the Los Angeles Lakers series win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Stephen A Smith was the least bit surprised.

However, after the Timberwolves' destruction of the Lakers on Saturday, Smith was eagerly waiting for a chance to give his response.

On First Take, the show's host had a funny clap back to his co-host.

"Triple-A, NWA, I don't care what Shannon has to say. Lakers AIN'T winning in 5." Stephen A. Smith delivered in refuting Shannon Sharpe's Lakers in 5 take

“Triple-A, NWA, I don't care what Shannon has to say,” Smith said, smiling. “Lakers ain't winning in 5.”

Minnesota took the work to Los Angeles, in particular thanks to some elite shooting. They shot 50% from three, and made 21 of those shots.

Not to mention, Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, and Naz Reid combined for 70 of the Timberwolves' 117 points. Simultaneously, the defense was on fire, only limiting the Lakers to 95 points.

Although Luka Doncic dropped 37 points, many of his shots were in isolation. They suffocated the rest of the team, and didn't allow an easy look.

While this was only one game, it could be a foreshadowing of what's to come. After all, Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns last season in the first round. The same could possibly happen against the Lakers.

Stephen A Smith had fun with Shannon Sharpe after Lakers' loss

Firendly banter isn't anything new between the two. Since Sharpe joined First Take, it's been more of the same. However, the former tight end has always expressed his appreciation for LeBron James and what he's done.

Now since the Lakers traded for Doncic, they ascended to the third seed, and won 50 games in JJ Redick's first season as head coach.

Still, the Timberwolves have experience for being a young team. They went to the Western Conference Finals, and even took down the 2023 NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the process.

Edwards, McDaniels, and Reid have excellent chemistry, and either player can explode for a big game. Or as they did on Saturday, all of them can go off for a quality performance.

There's much more of the Lakers and Timberwolves series remaining, but Smith and Sharpe will continue to have fun with one another until it ends.