LOS ANGELES — When the Minnesota Timberwolves needed a spark in their playoff opener against the Lakers, it wasn't their All-Star guard who stole the show, it was Jaden McDaniels.

When the Timberwolves needed it the most, the 6-foot-11 power forward got active, racking 14 first-half points. Minnesota overcame an early deficit to dominate the Lakers 117-95 Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, stealing home-court advantage in fashion. McDaniels ended the game with 25 pts and 9 rebounds.

After the game, no one was more enthusiastic about McDaniels' performance than teammate Anthony Edwards, who proudly agreed when told he was McDaniels' “biggest fan” after the win.

“He had ultra confidence,” Edwards said with a smile. “He's 6'11” and has everything a person who's 6'2″ has in his game. He's just being Jaden McDaniels.”

Edwards' admiration for his teammate wasn't just postgame praise, it was validation of McDaniels' hard work all season. The dynamic between the two young stars highlights a chemistry that's becoming Minnesota's not-so-secret weapon in these playoffs.

McDaniels proved crucial during Minnesota's second-quarter takeover that turned a seven-point deficit into an 11-point halftime lead. His scoring, defensive versatility and locked-in energy helped spark the Timberwolves' 38-20 point advantage in that quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the matchup.

Postgame, Coach Chris Finch highlighted McDaniels' impact on the game.

“His hustle plays early on kept us hanging around until we could find some rhythm and make a run,” Finch said. “He was outstanding on both ends of the floor. We need that type of effort from him.”

The Lakers started strong behind Luka Donćić, who hit an early 3-pointer and helped build a 28-21 first-quarter lead. McDaniels responded with crucial second-chance points early in the second quarter, setting the tone for Minnesota's comeback.

When asked about his offensive outburst, McDaniels remained focused on his two way impact.

“It just shows the versatility I have and the motivation I have to be put on the best player and slow them down a little bit,” McDaniels said.

Naz Reid also praised McDaniels after the game, emphasizing that his two-way playstyle is not something new.

“I haven't seen it evolve, he’s always had it, it’s new to you guys,” Reid said.

Both McDaniels and Edwards have shown fans their game beyond their initial expectations, with Edwards evolving from pure scorer to all-around playmaker.

Edwards nearly recorded a triple-double with his 9 assists and 8 rebounds to go along with his 22 points, exemplifying the team-first approach that has Minnesota believing they will continue their playoff success.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where the Timberwolves will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading back to Minneapolis and where McDaniels will have another opportunity to show us who he is.