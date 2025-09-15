The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday that they have agreed to a contract with 2021 first-round pick Bones Hyland.

After he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks before the trade deadline during the 2024-25 season, Hyland was released and became a free agent. Not long after, he signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, a move that made sense given the organization's need for guard depth and his relationship with the front office.

Tim Connelly, Minnesota's president of basketball operations, originally drafted Hyland in 2021 when he ran the Denver Nuggets' front office. Between his dynamic play and athleticism, Connelly believed Hyland would be a force off the bench for the Nuggets, and he was right.

During his rookie season in Denver, Hyland averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from 3-point range. He went on to earn 2021-22 All-Rookie honors as a result.

However, once Connelly left the Nuggets in 2022 to take over the Timberwolves' front office, Hyland's emotions and not seeing eye-to-eye with management resulted in his departure.

Hyland was traded from Denver to Los Angeles, where he played in 71 games over the course of three seasons with the team before being traded again this past February.

Connelly has always held high respect for Hyland, dating back to his days playing collegiate basketball at VCU, which is why he signed him to a two-way contract this past year. In his fourth NBA season, Hyland played in 24 combined games with the Clippers and Timberwolves, shooting a career-high 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves had two roster spots open before signing Hyland on Monday, and they had expressed interest in veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Once Brogdon made his decision to sign with the New York Knicks, it became clear that the Wolves would bring Hyland back as an experienced member of their backcourt.

Behind Mike Conley Jr., Hyland will now compete with Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Rob Dillingham for minutes off Minnesota's bench.

The Timberwolves remain roughly $3.6 million below the second apron after assigning Hyland to their 14th roster spot for the 2025-26 season.