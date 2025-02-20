Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony offered sound advice to Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. After Edwards' take on becoming the face of the NBA, offering the role to San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama at All-Star weekend, Anthony responded to Anthony's take.

For Anthony, being the face of the NBA isn't something Edwards should run from, and it's going to happen organically, whether he likes it or not, Carmelo shared, per 7PM in Brooklyn by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I love Ant, but you can’t run from that, especially when everybody is trying to give you the face; you can’t run from that,” Anthony said. “You can’t reject it and then be in four out of five commercials. You can’t do that. You can’t say I don’t want this, and then get Adidas, Sprite, this commercial, you can’t reject it. You got to pick a side. Either you just play ball, and you do what you do. This is what comes with being a superstar.”

Anthony brings up a valid point for the young rising All-Star. After Edwards and the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals in last year's postseason, the expectations rose. In addition to the endorsement deals it led to for Edwards, he could evolve into the new face of the NBA after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James retires.

Carmelo was never considered the face of the NBA, having played with James and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his career, but he was the face of the New York Knicks for a window, so he has that perspective of taking on the responsibility of that magnitude.

The face of the NBA has been an ongoing conversation among NBA circles as the new generation of All-Stars, including Edwards and Wembanyama, continue to evolve into the league's premier talents.

Anthony Edwards says Victor Wembanyama is next face of the NBA

After Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards addressed Lakers' Luka Doncic's weight, which could have potentially led to his trade from the Mavericks, Edwards commented on whether becoming the next face of the NBA was important to him. Edwards was quick to dismiss the notion.

Instead, Edwards pointed toward Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama as the association's next face of the league, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Anthony Edwards when asked he considers himself to be a top candidate to be the face of the league going forward: “Not really.” Why not? “That’s what they’ve got Wemby for,” Edwards said, per McMenamin.

The Timberwolves face the Rockets on Friday.