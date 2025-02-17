The Luka Doncic trade continues to reverberate throughout the association. When the Dallas Mavericks decided that trading Doncic away was in the franchise's best interest, it put everyone on notice, as it showed that no one in the NBA is truly untouchable. Even Anthony Edwards is feeling the heat, as he said earlier this month that if the Minnesota Timberwolves were to trade him away, he would at least like to be informed ahead of time.

The Mavericks' justifications for trading Doncic away continues to confound. On the Slovenian superstar's way out, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont called Doncic out for his suboptimal conditioning as well as his lack of defense. They basically said that Doncic was overweight and was not taking care of himself as well as they are hoping he would.

But weight is something that fluctuates depending on the time of year, and for the Timberwolves star, he's hoping that his team won't trade him away when he gains a few pounds over the offseason.

“[The heaviest I've been in the offseason is] 240 [pounds]. I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240,” Edwards said in one of his pre-All-Star Game interviews, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

One would think that there's no way the Timberwolves will trade Edwards away, but again, the Doncic trade has shown everyone that anything can happen in the NBA. This may be a joking matter to Edwards, but as the old adage goes, jokes are half-meant, and all he's wishing to get is a heads-up in the event that things go south for him in Minnesota.

Whatever the case may be, don't expect any other team to follow the path the Mavericks took, especially when it's costing them a ton of fan support.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves look towards a strong 24-25 season finish

The 2024-25 season hasn't gone very swimmingly for the Timberwolves. They've hit multiple rough patches, and they may have seller's remorse after their offseason decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns away. At present, they have a 31-25 record, which is good for seventh in the Western Conference standings.

The goal for Minnesota, of course, is to finish in an outright playoff spot. In the loaded West, nothing is a given. Anthony Edwards has to be more consistent throughout the stretch run as the Timberwolves look to follow up their appearance last season in the Western Conference Finals with another deep playoff run.