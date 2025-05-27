May 27, 2025 at 2:30 AM ET

After a thrilling 128–126 Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves are facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals. But despite being on the losing end, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch showed professionalism and sportsmanship when addressing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact — particularly his ability to get to the line.

Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular, finishing with 40 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. A big portion of his scoring came from the charity stripe, where he hit 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts. While many coaches might point fingers at officiating, Finch looked at it from a different perspective.

Chris Finch addressed the media postgame, and a clip of his response was posted by Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chris Finch on defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “13 for 30, obviously he went to 14 times which was to much but 13 for 30 was a pretty good defensive effort”#WolvesBack pic.twitter.com/GRWrQDor4h — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Chris Finch on defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“13 for 30, obviously he went to 14 times which was to much but 13 for 30 was a pretty good defensive effort” #WolvesBack”

Finch’s postgame comments stood out for what they lacked — no complaints, no finger-pointing, just a calm acknowledgment of the situation. He didn’t credit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander directly, but unlike many coaches in similar spots, he avoided blaming officials or questioning the way the game was called.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s knack for getting to the line played a role, but it wasn’t the reason the Thunder grabbed a 3–1 series lead. Jalen Williams poured in 34 points with six threes, while Chet Holmgren chipped in 21. On the other side, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo combined for 44 points, but their efforts came up short for Minnesota.

Part of the problem was the lack of production from the Timberwolves’ stars. Anthony Edwards, who had carried Minnesota in previous rounds, was held to just 16 points and struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Julius Randle, acquired in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, also failed to make a significant impact, scoring just five points on limited touches.

With their top scorers unable to match the Thunder’s firepower, Minnesota couldn’t close the gap despite solid bench contributions.

As the Timberwolves vs. Thunder series heads back to Oklahoma City for Game 5, Minnesota will need more than just adjustments — they’ll need resilience. But Finch’s attitude after the loss showed what the playoffs are about, competing hard and respecting greatness, even when it comes at your expense.