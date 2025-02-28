The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 on Thursday night. The Timberwolves struggled early, falling behind by as much as 23 points at one point. Though they seemed to gain some momentum in the third quarter, three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards lost his temper. With 5:21 left in the game, Edwards received his second technical foul for arguing a no-call and was ejected.

This marks his 16th technical foul of the season, leading to a one-game suspension unless the league decides to rescind the call.After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was blunt in his assessment of the situation. Finch attempted to encourage Anthony Edwards to better control his feelings, per TJ Sports USA.

“He's got to be better,” Finch said. “He's had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them [technical fouls] are deserved. They're gonna miss some calls from time to time, for sure. But he's gotta be better, and we've been talking to him about it, so it's on him.”

However, when asked about officiating, Finch was tight-lipped, per CJ Fowler.

Expand Tweet

“Don't try to bait me into… about officiating, like uh, it is what it is on a nightly basis,” Finch said.

The Timberwolves had a rough start, struggling to keep pace with the Lakers, who capitalized on their early lead. Minnesota's defense failed to contain Los Angeles’ offensive threats, including LeBron James with 33 points and Luka Doncic with 21. Despite his reliability for Minnesota, Edwards showed clear frustration all game. His technical fouls, and eventual ejection, highlighted his inability to manage his emotions under pressure.

The loss leaves Minnesota with plenty to reflect on, as they look to bounce back in their next game. For Edwards, it will be a lesson in maintaining composure and discipline, both on and off the court. It is doubtful Edwards will play in Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz so he will pick up where he left off most likely Sunday against the Suns.