The tension between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green is no secret, even for Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. After Gobert hoped for good from Green in January, the Golden State Warriors reciprocated that statement.

However, Finch left an ultimate message with the Frenchman.

Chris Finch's advice to Rudy Gobert given the Draymond Green history "I mean listen you just got to play basketball. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of physicality some of it certainly on the edge of legality… we got to focus and play basketball"

“I mean, listen, you just got to play basketball,” Finch said via Andrew Dukowitz on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of physicality, some of it certainly on the edge of legality… we got to focus and play basketball.”

The Timberwolves and Warriors are the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively. The underdog mentality is certainly there for both sides.

After quality first-round series wins, they are hoping to advance to the Western Conference Finals. However, the playoff intensity might resurface the Gobert and Green rivalry.

The two players don't like each other, with the Warriors forward spearheading that conversation. Green has consistently called out Gobert, even though he wasn't antagonized.

Either way, there will be one winner of the series, and both players will do whatever is necessary to win.

Chris Finch wants Rudy Gobert-Draymond Green beef to simmer

Although their beef is known to the public, cooler heads must prevail, at least in the Timberwolves' case. For them to have an effective series, the defensive anchor must be present.

He can't let the emotions get to him. However, Minnesota might not see this as an issue.

After all, Gobert had a monster 27-24 game for the Timberwolves in their elimination game. He shined on the bright stage.

Similar to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors don't have a true center to defend the interior. This could lead to a feast by Gobert in the paint.

Green might have something to say about it though, as he came in third place for Defensive Player of the Year voting. He's proven to be a force on the perimeter and the paint.

Still, Gobert's increased confidence might drive Green crazy.

No matter what, Finch needs his star center to be a driving force throughout the series. They leaned on him in the closeout game, and it won't be the last time they do so.

Game 1 of the Semifinals will tip off on Tuesday at the Target Center. Having the Timberwolves faithful behind them might lead to Gobert having a breakout game.

Either way, Finch wants cooler heads to prevail for both sides in the series no matter what may transpire with the two players.