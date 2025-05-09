Chris Finch made history after the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Golden State Warriors 117-93 in Game 2 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

With the victory, Finch earned the 17th win of his coaching career in the playoffs. As a result, he tied the late Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders for the franchise record, per The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.

Saunders is responsible for leading Minnesota to their first successful period in franchise history. His first stint from 1995 to 2005 saw the team make the playoffs eight times with Kevin Garnett as their star player, reaching the West Finals in 2004.

What's next for Chris Finch, Timberwolves

It is a big feat for Chris Finch to accomplish, especially regarding Flip Saunders' success with the franchise in their humble beginnings.

Finch has been the team's head coach since 2021, leading the Timberwolves to four consecutive playoff appearances. Last year saw their best campaign since 2004, returning to the West Finals with Anthony Edwards playing a major role in their playoff run.

This year, they look to take the next step, making the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. They got past the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round as they look to beat the Warriors in the West Semis to return to the West Finals for the second straight year.

Five players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf in the Game 2 win. Edwards produced 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-13 overall, including 2-of-4 from three, and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came next with 20 points and three assists, Jaden McDaniels put up 16 points, while Naz Reid provided 11 points and five assists.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.