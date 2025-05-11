May 11, 2025 at 9:53 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a second-half deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in Game 3 and now lead this best-of-seven series 2-1.

Like Games 1 and 2, this was another very gritty contest, and head coach Chris Finch was pleased with his squad for keeping up with the Dubs' physicality.

Via Jon Krawczynski:

“I was proud of our guys. We got down right in the mud with them,” Finch said postgame.



The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Ant showed out for 36 points, while Randle posted another triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. He became the second player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles in the playoffs, joining the legendary Kevin Garnett.

Minnesota outscored Golden State 33-24 in the fourth quarter. Randle played his part in helping Draymond Green foul out, attacking him on numerous occasions. The Dubs got huge performances from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga, but they couldn't close out Finch's group.

Finch made sure to credit Randle for his versatility and made it clear he's a massive reason the Timberwolves are in this spot:

“It's really what's turned our season around — his playmaking, his decision-making, playing through on different spots of the floor,” Finch said. “He gives us almost another point guard out there. It's everything for us. It's been everything for our turnaround. It's everything for our team.”

Randle deserves a ton of credit for Game 3, not only because of his stat line but due to how he played against Draymond. The Warriors' defensive linchpin had only two points and two rebounds before he fouled out in the second half. Randle was guarding him for most of the night.

The Timberwolves will be looking to take a 3-1 stranglehold on this Western Conference semifinal on Monday evening at the Chase Center, which could give them the chance to close out the series at home.