Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, head coach Chris Finch vented on the foul calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets.

The Timberwolves rallied down 25 points to take down the Thunder 131-128 in overtime. They trailed 80-55 midway through the third quarter but came back by outscoring their opponents 76-48 to get the hard-earned win.

However, they had to get past Gilgeous-Alexander's elite ability in drawing foul calls. He goes to the free-throw line 8.8 times per game this season; on Monday, he went to the charity stripe 17 times. By game's end, he finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Finch reflected on that aspect after the game. He showed visible frustration towards Gilgeous-Alexander's tendency to draw fouls, which prevents his team from having an advantage against the MVP candidate.

“It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul all the time. And then you can't really touch Shai. And it's a very frustrating thing,” Finch said.

What's next for Chris Finch, Timberwolves

Chris Finch's frustrations towards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foul calls will blow over, as the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff pursuit remains of the essence.

A win over the Thunder is still big for the Timberwolves, beating the best performing team in the Western Conference. It also keeps them in the mix for an automatic playoff spot, which will be a top priority for the team as the season winds down.

Minnesota now has a 32-27 record, good for seventh in the West standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Houston Rockets by four games, trying to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Following Monday's win over the Thunder, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.