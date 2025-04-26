The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are in a heated battle in Game 3 of their first round playoff series. Things got even more fiery when Donte DiVincenzo got pissed at the referee over a no-call.

Donte DiVincenzo calls referee a “b***h” but doesn't get technical foul

During the fourth quarter of Game 3, Donte DiVincenzo drove to the basket in an attempt to score at the rim. He appeared to be fouled by Lakers forward Rui Hachimura on the chest area, but no foul was called.

Luka Doncic immediately grabbed the rebound and was about to began the fast break. DiVincenzo fouled him intentionally right away while reaching for the ball, ruling out the potential for it to be ruled an intentional take foul.

DiVincenzo then looked to the official and muttered some expletives his way for the no-call.

Donte DiVincenzo didn't get the foul call, took a foul, and called the referee a "b*tch." 😳

Donte DiVincenzo somehow was not whistled for a technical foul, with the official showing good restraint to let the Timberwolves guard express his frustrations without penalizing him and potentially jeopordizing the game for Minnesota.

Luka Doncic went down-court following the foul and drilled a floating jump-shot over Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, tying the game up at 103-103 with a little over four minutes remaining in the game.

From that point on, the Timberwolves closed the game out on a 13-1 run, with Anthony Edwards scoring eight points by himself.

Donte DiVincenzo finished the game with 10 points in 31 minutes off the Timberwolves bench. He also added five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in a strong, all-around effort.

Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves on the night with 30 points and five rebounds, while Anthony Edwards posted 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Julius Randle added 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

For the Lakers, LeBron James led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in 41 minutes of play. Luka Doncic battled through an illness all day, and finished with just 17 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists on 6-of-16 shooting.

Game 4 will be Sunday, April 27th. The Timberwolves will have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead while the Lakers are hopeful to bounce back and even up the series going back to Los Angeles.