As the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Golden State Warriors from the NBA Playoffs, some fans were shocked to hear some of Draymond Green's comments after Game 5 on Wednesday night. While the Warriors were overall impressed by the Timberwolves, some would specifically give props for how they dominated the series, especially Green, who even shouted out Rudy Gobert.

Golden State would win Game 1 of the series, but Minnesota would come around and take the next four games, taking advantage of the injury to Stephen Curry that kept him out for most of the duration. However, Green would say that the Timberwolves have a “real shot” at winning the title this season, rattling off names of their pieces, even Gobert, as the two have had confrontations in the past.

“They got a chance, they got a real shot at it,” Green said via video from X, formerly Twitter, user @cjzero. “So I think they got a real shot at it when you got two dynamic, and then they got all the pieces right, like they got Naz, it's coming off the bench. Jaden McDaniels is a hell of a young player, Rudy, a four-time defensive player. Mike Conley and his experience, Dante flying around, and defending the shooting. They got pieces, you know, so it's just not one or two guys, they got a real team. And so I think they got a real shot at it.”

Warriors' Draymond Green praises Timberwolves' Julius Randle

As the Timberwolves are hungry on the path to their second straight conference finals, the Warriors fell at the hands of a surging Minnesota team. One player that caught the eye of Green was Julius Randle, who led with 29 points in Game 5 to cap a great series.

“Anytime you got a number two, that can just go get it. You give yourself a chance at the…to go make it happen and get a ring,” Green said. “And like I said, the way Julius [Randle] has been playing, since he came back from the injury by the way, it ain't just started, the way he's been playing since he came back from his injury, he's been lights out. So I have no doubt that he'll continue to play that way. He's aggressive as hell, and he's gonna go after it, he's got that mindset, always had that mindset, and it's clicking for him.”

Even Golden State head coach Steve Kerr would speak on how “incredible” he's been against them, as he averaged 25.2 points in the series.

“Julius Randle was incredible. What a series,” Kerr said via video from X user @ohnohedidnt24. “He’s always been a really good player in this league. I think he has taken a leap. I remember playing here early in the season, and it looked like a tough fit. They didn’t have the spacing … They missed (Karl-Anthony) Towns. Fast forward to now, he’s 13 for 18, he was incredible the whole series. We couldn’t stop him.”

All in all, Minnesota awaits the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets matchup for an eventual Western Conference Finals series, looking to make their first NBA Finals.