The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a hot streak, dropping just one of their last six games, and their latest victim was the Dallas Mavericks. But the night’s softest moment came from one their veteran guards. In one quick exchange, the Mike Conley peeled back the curtain on the grind, blending honesty and humor as he explained how he balances life, Timberwolves responsibilities, and the nonstop NBA schedule. And somehow, even in his 19th NBA season, he makes it all look easy.

Mike Conley has become the steady heartbeat of the Timberwolves during this run, even when the box score doesn’t show it. He finished with five points on 50% shooting, two rebounds, and three assists in only 16 minutes. A light shift, but a meaningful one. And after the win, the real highlight came in his conversation with Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

Mike Conley on how he is able to play 3 games in 4 days, being a dad to three young kids, and going to his kids basketball games on his off day. “I don’t know, I am a zombie half the time(laughing)… you never really get any sleep, which i try not to think about so thank… pic.twitter.com/JVI2SrpG9C — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) November 17, 2025

Conley laughed as he described how he manages three games in four days while being a father to three young kids. “I’m a zombie half the time,” he joked, admitting he rarely sleeps and still finds himself at his children’s basketball games on his off days. He doesn’t hide the exhaustion. But he also doesn’t hesitate. “You either want to do this thing or you don’t,” he said. “I want to be a dad. I want to be an NBA player. You figure out how to do it.”

The Timberwolves' Steadying Force

That blend of humility and grit is what keeps Minnesota grounded when games speed up and emotions spike. Conley brings calm under pressure. He brings clarity when crowds roar. And on nights like this, when the Timberwolves roll to a convincing 120-96 win over the Mavericks, his influence stretches well beyond the stat sheet.

Now the question lingers for fans: how far can this Timberwolves team go with their “zombie” general steering the way?