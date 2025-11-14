The Minnesota Timberwolves, without a doubt, have their franchise player in Anthony Edwards, and he has shown every season that he is willing to take on that title. He probably even showed it during the draft process in 2020, when the Timberwolves chose him with the No. 1 pick.

There were also some other players to consider No. 1 in that draft, such as LaMelo Ball, who ended up being picked No. 3 by the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves wanted to pick the best player, and when it came between Edwards and Ball, there was one reason out of several why they went with the former, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“They had an interview with LaMelo Ball during this process, trying to figure out if that was the guy for them,” Krawczynski said on the Zach Lowe show. “LaMelo did not interview very well. One of the questions that was asked of him is ‘Hey LaMelo, after you’re done playing, like what do you see yourself doing when your career is over? What kind of things do you aspire to do?' He said ‘I wanna be the president of the United States.'”

Krawczynski about one of the reasons the Timberwolves picked Edwards over LaMelo:

One of the Wolves' 2020 pre draft interview questions to LaMelo Ball was"What do you see yourself doing after your playing career? What do you aspire to?" LaMelo's answer: "I want to be president of… pic.twitter.com/BzUX90cOXg — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

When looking at the type of personality that Ball has, it's not surprising that he said that. It's not certain if he was telling the truth or not, but in those types of situations, the best bet is to give the most serious answer you can.

Edwards has shown throughout his career that he doesn't have much of a filter when it comes to answering questions, but it's also uncertain what he said during the pre-draft process as well. Unfortunately for Ball, it looked like his answer wasn't what the Timberwolves were looking for.

In the end, it looks like both the Timberwolves and the Hornets got the player that they wanted, and they're both having good careers.