The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business on Friday night in their second-to-last game of the regular season, picking up a 117-91 victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, they still find themselves sitting in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, which would force them to participate in the NBA's play-in tournament in order to find their way into the postseason. However, they could still earn a playoff spot, and even move up to the No. 4 seed depending on how things play out on Sunday.

The Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors both have 48-33 records entering the final day of the regular season, while the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers both have 49-32 records. While Minnesota is currently the No. 7 seed, they could leap past all these teams into the No. 4 seed if a unique set of outcomes take place on Sunday.

“IF GSW/MIN/MEM win, DEN lose: MIN (4), LAC (5), GSW (6), DEN (7), MEM (8),” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared in a post on X.

Timberwolves still have a lot to play for in final regular season game

If the Nuggets lose, while the Timberwolves, Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies win, Minnesota would end up being the No. 4 seed in the West, while Denver would slide all the way down to the No. 7 seed and be forced to partake in the play-in tournament. Regardless of what else happens, though, the Timberwolves only need to beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday in order to earn a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament.

While beating a Jazz team that has nothing left to play for may seem simple, things became more difficult when Anthony Edwards netted a suspension for the final game of the season after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season against the Nets. Tip-off for this battle against Utah is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, and while it may not seem like it, there's a lot on the line for Minnesota in this game.