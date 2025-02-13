The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Target Center. Anthony Edwards is questionable on the team's injury report due to right hip soreness.

Here's everything we know about Edwards' playing status vs. the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Thunder

The Timberwolves listed Edwards as questionable for Wednesday's 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He wound up playing in the matchup and posted a game-high 28 points on 10-of-33 shooting with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Another questionable tag gives Edwards a chance to suit up for Minnesota's last game before the All-Star break. While the Timberwolves have struggled to replicate their success from last season, the 23-year-old has put together another All-Star campaign. He's averaged a career-high 27.5 points on 44/42/84 shooting splits with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Timberwolves have fallen to seventh place in the Western Conference after losing four of their last seven games. Their most recent loss to the Bucks came despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard sitting.

Mike Conley (right index finger sprain), Rudy Gobert (low back spasms), and Donte DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) are also questionable for Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are on a seven-game win streak and hold the NBA's best record at 44-9. Oklahoma City will also be on a back-to-back on Thursday after defeating the Miami Heat 115-101 on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in the win, continuing a historic stretch.

The MVP candidate has averaged 36.8 points on 51/38/88 shooting splits over his last 11 games.

Oklahoma City will be without Alex Caruso (left hip tightness), Ousmane Dieng (right soleus strain) and Cason Wallace (right shoulder strain) against Minnesota.