The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-23) are set to conclude their five-game homestand with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-29) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Ahead of the game, the Timberwolves have listed star guard Anthony Edwards as questionable due to right hip soreness, leaving his availability in doubt for the final game of their stretch at home.

Edwards played a pivotal role in Minnesota’s 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets in their previous outing, finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a block while shooting 14-for-15 from the free throw line. The 23-year-old’s status for the upcoming game remains uncertain, with the team expected to determine his availability closer to tip-off.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Edwards is in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and a career-high 42.1% from beyond the arc across 51 games played. His recent performances have fueled the Timberwolves’ surge in the Western Conference standings. Over the last 10 games, Minnesota has posted a 7-3 record, with Edwards averaging 31.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three, helping the team solidify its position as the No. 6 seed.

Portland enters the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league, currently riding a six-game winning streak. Over their last 12 games, the Trail Blazers have posted a 10-2 record, with their only loss coming against the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (41-9). During this stretch, they have boasted the NBA’s top defensive rating at 105.9 and rank fourth in net rating at 9.5, showcasing an elite level of play on both ends of the floor.

Despite their early-season struggles, the Trail Blazers’ resurgence has positioned them within 2.5 games of the Sacramento Kings (25-26) for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. With Edwards’ status uncertain, the Timberwolves could face a significant challenge in containing Portland’s momentum, as the Trail Blazers have emerged as a legitimate threat in the playoff race.

The Timberwolves will likely determine Edwards’ final availability closer to game time based on their assessment of his condition.