The Minnesota Timberwolves are reeling, as they have lost four of their last five games to fall down to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings. However, they finally got some good news on Sunday regarding star forward Julius Randle, who has missed the past 13 games with a right groin strain.

Randle, who was picked up as the main piece in the return from the New York Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns, has been a top option alongside Anthony Edwards on offense for Minnesota this season, as his 18.9 points per game are second most on the team. His absence has been felt in a big way, but he's now set to make a return to action for the Timberwolves on Sunday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle (groin) intends to make his return tonight against the Phoenix Suns after being sidelined the past 13 games, league sources tell me,” Chris Haynes reported in a post on X.

Expand Tweet

Timberwolves set for huge Julius Randle boost

His first season with Minnesota hasn't been perfect, but Randle is an incredibly important piece to what they do on both sides of the ball. Randle's 7.2 rebounds per game are second most on the team behind Rudy Gobert, and he's been a solid secondary playmaker behind Edwards and Mike Conley, averaging 4.5 assists per game, which is the third-highest figure on the team.

With his return, the Timberwolves will look to claw their way back up the standings, as they currently find themselves sitting in the Play-In Tournament. The good news is that they are only one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who currently hold the No. 6 seed, but the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings stand between them as the No. 7 and 8 seeds, with the Dallas Mavericks also being just a game behind L.A. as the No. 10 seed.

The Play-In race in the West is going to be hectic, meaning Minnesota needs all the wins they can get. They will look to get back in the win column when they face off against the Suns on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.