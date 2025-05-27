The Minnesota Timberwolves have found themselves down 3-1 in their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after losing 128-126 in Game 4. The Timberwolves trailed for most of the game but they kept it close, and toward the end, they had a chance to take over, but they didn't execute.

The Timberwolves got big games from Jaden McDaniels and their bench, but it was Julius Randle who once again did not have a game to remember. Randle finished with five shots and shot 1-for-7 from the field, while also adding five turnovers. He couldn't get into a rhythm all game, and he tried to find other ways to be successful, while crashing the boards and being a playmaker.

Randle's performance didn't sit well with people on social media, and they let him have it after the game.

“As many turnovers as points. Smfh,” one user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Randle and Ant were no shows in the biggest game of the season lol Ant still got a level to go to be elite,” a second user wrote.

“Timberwolves look so down tbh. They had too many chances. Mid game, Ant and Randle look so lost. It's really important for leaders to be poised in these big games. Gotta give it to Thunder. They look so calm and in control,” a third user wrote.

With the Timberwolves having their back against the wall, their star players are going to have to show up for the rest of the series.

Timberwolves stars did not step up in Game 4

Not only did Randle not have a great performance, but Anthony Edwards was not his usual self in Game 4 as well, as he finished with 16 points and six assists, while shooting 5-for-13 from the field. The Thunder made sure to show Edwards a body or two on every possession, and they made sure to get the ball out of his hand.

After the game, Edwards shared that he didn't think he had a bad game.

“I made the right play all night so I don't really look at it like I struggled,” Edwards said post-game. “I didn't get enough shots to say I struggled. I didn't struggle at all.”

If the Timberwolves want to win, they're going to have to get big games from Edwards and Randle, their two best players. From them to both have down games and still lose by two should say a lot, but it won't be like that all the time.