Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Doncic’s Los Angeles Lakers was already packed with intensity, but an unexpected disruption from the crowd added a new twist. A Timberwolves fan, blowing a whistle from the stands, repeatedly imitated the officials, creating confusion among players on both sides.

The constant interruptions in the second half turned into a major storyline and visibly threw the Lakers off their rhythm. The most crucial moment unfolded in the fourth quarter with Minnesota clinging to a narrow lead.

Luka Doncic, hustling after Jaden McDaniels on a fast break, suddenly halted, convinced he had heard a referee’s whistle. McDaniels seized the opportunity, slamming home an uncontested dunk that pushed the Timberwolves' advantage even further. The Lakers’ bench exploded in protest, but the costly mistake had already shifted momentum.

Some suggested the whistle was just a cover for Doncic, who was hit with a stomach bug and just made up an excuse to hide the embarrassment of giving up on defense at midcourt. Others, however, said they clearly heard the whistle multiple times during the game.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared on a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the public address announcer warned the crowd any fan caught using a whistle would be removed from the arena.

Fan whistles disrupting Game 3 of Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Even after the announcement, Lakers players like Jordan Goodwin said they continued to hear the disruptive whistle several times during the game.

“Jordan Goodwin said he heard a whistle coming from the stands three or four times in the second half before it was addressed by the arena announcer. He said there was another play where LeBron James paused momentarily after the fan’s whistle, assuming it was the ref,” McMenamin added in another post.

The Timberwolves, however, stayed composed and turned in a strong showing. Anthony Edwards dropped 29 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 30, powering Minnesota to a 116-104 win and a 2-1 series lead. LeBron James fought to keep the Lakers close, finishing with 38 points and 10 rebounds.

The disruption triggered debate among fans and analysts with many urging the NBA to tighten enforcement of its fan code of conduct.

Whistles are prohibited in arenas to avoid disrupting play, and the league is expected to review the situation. A fan who sneaks one in, as appeared to happen Friday, could use it to disrupt players at crucial moments. Arena security will likely tighten for Game 4 on Sunday as the league clearly wants to prevent any fan interference with the action on the court.

As the series shifts to Game 4, the Lakers will need to reset and stay locked in.

The Timberwolves aim to ride their momentum and push for a commanding series lead. Meanwhile, concerns linger about whether Friday’s game was compromised and if the NBA will address the situation or hand down penalties.