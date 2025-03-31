Fans who came to Target Center in Minnesota Sunday night to watch a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons also got to witness a fight break out involving players from both sides.

The brawl happened with over eight minutes left in the first half, sparked by a heated confrontation between Timberwolves big man Naz Reid and Pistons forward Ron Holland II. The fight resulted in multiple ejections, with the Pistons losing Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser and even head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Meanwhile, Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were also thrown out.

But because Reid, who was supposed to take two free throws following a shooting foul on Holland, was ejected, someone had to shoot those shots in his place.

Enter Timberwolves backup big man Luka Garza, who was picked by Detroit to take the free throws, perhaps because he was among the worst free-throw shooters on Minnesota's lineup. But Garza, who is just shooting 69.7 percent from the foul line in the 2024-25 NBA season, made his former team pay for that decision as he swished in both attempts from the charity stripe.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes immediately fouled someone on the Pistons so Anthony Edwards could sub back into the contest. Despite his brief work on the court, Garza was met with a loud ovation from the crowd at Target Center.

Pistons chose Luka Garza to shoot free throws after Naz Reid got ejected 👀 Garza made both of them and fouled instantly after the inbound to allow Anthony Edwards to come back into the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/YMPLMJFC4o — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) March 31, 2025

Garza even got a special message from the Timberwolves' X (formerly Twitter) account.

“SHOUT OUT LUKA GARZA!” Minnesota's post read.

Garza ended up scoring four points to go with an assist versus Detroit, as the Timberwolves defeated their visitors, 123-104.

The 26-year-old Garza stole the show anew following the game, with a hilarious post on social as a reaction to his “cameo” at the free-throw line.

For some context, that photo was from a 2022 meme by comedian Lil Sasquatch about getting surprisingly drafted into the NFL.

Garza certainly got some great reactions from fans online with that post.

“LEGEND BRO FRRRR,” chimed in a fan.

From another fan: “best free throw shooter in the world”

“Free throw shooting goat 🐐,” echoed a social media user.

“A meme more perfect than your free throws lol,” another X user commented.

Via a different comment: “Whoa Luka going a bit wild tonight”

Garza and the Timberwolves hit the road after the Pistons game, as they begin a five-leg trip away from the Twin Cities, beginning this Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets.