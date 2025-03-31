The Minnesota Timberwolves had quite a night on Sunday. Up against the visiting Detroit Pistons at Target Center, Minnesota suddenly found itself in a fight — literally. Just minutes into the second quarter, a scuffle involving multiple players from both sides erupted.

It appeared that the fight was sparked when Pistons forward Ron Holland II swiped the ball away from Timberwolves big man Naz Reid as the latter was looking to take it to the basket. A foul was called on Holland, who was also approached by Reid in a seemingly combative manner. What followed was a skirmish that spilled over into where some fans were seated.

Holland, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser of the Detroit were later ejected from the contest as well as Reid and DiVincenzo from the Timberwolves side. Also sent out of the contest were Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.

The Pistons were ahead by nine points at the time of the fight and had a six-point lead by halftime but ended up losing the game to the tune of a 123-104 score.

Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards played a big role in his team's come-from-behind victory, as he let his action on the court speak for itself amid a heated battle with the Pistons.

“If we gonna fight, let's fight then,” Edwards said after the game (h/t Dane Moore of the Blue Wire pocast). “They out, we out — it's time to fight. We can't throw punches, let throw punches on the court.”

As for opinion on the ejections of his teammates due to the brawl, Edwards believes that DiVincenzo and Reid should just rather be fined than get suspended.

“I don't think they should miss games for that. Maybe just some money,” the three-time NBA All-Star said, per Moore.

After scoring just five points in the first half, Edwards woke up and dropped 20 points in the second half. He finished the game with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Julius Randle scored 11 of his 26 points in the second half. Another Timberwolves player who put up a huge performance was Rudy Gobert, as the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year produced a double-double of 19 points and 25 rebounds.

Minnesota, which is on a two-game win streak, will look to sustain its form when it kicks off a five-game road trip on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Mile High City.