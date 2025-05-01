The Minnesota Timberwolves closed out their series against the Los Angeles Lakers, defeating them in five games and winning the final one on the road, 103-96. It was another game that came down to the final minutes of the game, and the Timberwolves put the ball in Julius Randle's hands, and he went to work. Similar to the past two games, the Timberwolves executed at the end of the game, and the Lakers didn't have an answer.

Coming into the series, most people would not have expected the Timberwolves to win the series. The “Lakers in 5” chants went wild before the series even started, but the Timberwolves proved that they were the better team. Now, they're getting their get back, and the social media team made a mini Hollywood story summarizing how they were counted out.

The video shows tweets from Lakers fans basically doubting the Timberwolves, with most of them saying “Lakers in 5.” One of them even took a shot at Rudy Gobert.

“Easiest team to defend in the entire league. Big ol' non shooting center, Ya, we are terrified. Lakers in 5,” one of the tweets read.

The video also showed how nobody from ESPN picked the Timberwolves to win. It was a great clapback to all the doubters, and now they'll be moving on to the next round.

Timberwolves defeat Lakers in five games

The Timberwolves came into their series against the Lakers as underdogs, and they knew what they were up against. Similar to last year, they surprised many people and took out one of the top players in the league in the first round. Last season, it was Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, and this time around, it was LeBron James and the Lakers.

For the entire series, the Timberwolves imposed their athleticism and physicality on the Lakers, and they didn't have an answer. Anthony Edwards was amazing in the series and couldn't be stopped, and even when he was, the other players on the team stepped up. In Game 5, it was Randle and Rudy Gobert who helped lead them to victory.

The Timberwolves' next opponent will either be the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors, and they'll be ready for whatever challenge is next. If there is any team that has been battle-tested the past couple of seasons, it's the Timberwolves, and it looks like they're prepared to make another deep postseason run.