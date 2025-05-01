On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the second round of the playoffs by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5. The Timberwolves were led by a dominant game from Rudy Gobert, who helped Minnesota overcome a rough shooting night from superstar Anthony Edwards.

After the game, the Timberwolves had plenty of jokes to spread on social media, including taking a clip from the recent Netflix documentary “Starting 5,” which features both Edwards and Lakers star LeBron James.

“If there was somebody on the floor that I felt was in better condition or was better fit for the moment than me, then I could possibly sit down for a little longer,” said James. “I have not seen that yet.”

The film then cuts to a clip of Edwards driving to the Timberwolves' practice facility.

“I do not look up to anybody in the league right now currently,” said Edwards. “Not at all… Yeah, I want to cook Bron one on one.”

While Edwards and James didn't get matched up on one another too often in this series, the Timberwolves still made quick work of a Lakers squad that was expected by many to compete for an NBA championship this postseason.

James and Edwards were teammates this past summer at the Summer Olympics for Team USA, alongside several other legends of the game. Edwards also took out an iconic player in last year's postseason by sweeping Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, before defeating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in round two.

The Timberwolves will now await the winner of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors series, which is shifting back to the Bay Area with the Warriors up 3-2. The conference semifinals are slated to begin next week.

If the Warriors are the opponent, the Timberwolves will have Games 1 and 2 on their home floor.