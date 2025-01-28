The sky is no longer falling for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they have recovered from a two-game losing skid, having won all of their last three outings.

That includes the Timberwolves' win on Monday night at home versus the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks. But speaking of falling, an object apparently from the scoreboard at Target Center fell down to the court at the end of the first quarter of the game, nearly hitting Atlanta forward Mouhamed Gueye and Minnesota star big man Rudy Gobert.

Gueye didn't notice the object as he had his back turned while walking to the Atlanta bench. Gobert, on the other hand, had a different reaction as he saw what appeared to be a horn fall down in front of him. Timberwolves center Naz Reid was also seen looking puzzled as he looked upward as though he was inspecting the scoreboard.

Expand Tweet

“It (happened) right in front of me. I don't know if that's good or bad,” Gobert shared about the incident following the Timberwolves' 100-92 win over the Hawks, per Jeff Wald of Fox Sports 9. Gobert also said “yes” when asked if he felt that “his life flashed before his eyes,” added Wald.

Fortunately, no one got hit and was hurt by the said object. Gobert, who is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, played a huge role in Minnesota's win, as he finished the contest with 18 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting from the field while grabbing 10 rebounds, swatting away two shots and dishing out an assist in 38 minutes of action. Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota with 23 points with five boards and four assists while Julius Randle came away with 20 points and eight rebounds. Reid led the Timberwolves' second unit with 15 points.

Minnesota had a fiery start versus Atlanta, even establishing a 17-point lead at the end of the first half. However, that lead was down to only six points by the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves eventually did just enough to stave off the Hawks. Now carrying a 25-21 record, Gobert and the Timberwolves will next take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.