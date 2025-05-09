Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a polarizing player, especially during the playoffs, but he has accomplished a great deal in his career. The 32-year-old is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, a 2017 All-NBA Second-Team selection, a former rebounding and blocks champion and a three-time All-Star. Those accolades may one day earn Gobert enshrinement in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and he achieved them by knowing what he does best.

The French big man drifted out of his lane early in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday night. He recovered a loose ball after Golden State Warriors wing Jimmy Butler committed a turnover, and as he made his way down the court, lofty aspirations formed in his mind. Gobert, in an attempt to go coast to coast, tried dribbling the ball behind his back to shake off the defending Butler. It did not work out.

He wildly misfired while making the transfer, prompting a chuckle from TNT play-by-play broadcaster Brian Anderson, and a sarcastic response from color commentator Stan Van Gundy. “They call that delusional confidence,” the former head coach said, via ClutchPoints. Gobert's nightmarish sequence was far from over, though. The Timberwolves got the ball back and passed it to the veteran near the basket. He could not convert the bucket.

“That was a mess,” Anderson said. Jaden McDaniels' pass was admittedly off target, forcing Gobert to adjust and forfeit his would-be favorable positioning. Though, there will probably not be such a qualifying statement attached to this gaffe-filled highlight.

Rudy Gobert pushing the ball up the court in transition did not go well for him 😬pic.twitter.com/YHqszbTFih — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2025

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert might want to stay off the internet after Game 2

The double-double machine is sure to find himself on a playoffs edition of “Shaqtin' a Fool”– an Inside the NBA segment hosted by three-time Finals MVP Shaquille O'Neal that focuses on in-game lowlights and bloopers.

The American sports icon will likely have no issue with roasting Rudy Gobert, considering he has previously called him the worst player of all-time. The vibes should be just fine in the Target Center right now, however. Minnesota is up double-digits, asserting its will over the Stephen Curry-less Warriors. Gobert has nine boards at time of print. Although he has not contributed much offensively — three points on 1-of-3 shooting, No. 27 could erupt when people least expect it.

Just ask the Los Angeles Lakers. Gobert was excellent in the series-clinching Game 5 in the opening round of the playoffs, posting 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks. O'Neal forced himself to credit The Stifle Tower for his dominant effort. He may not receive any flowers tonight, though.

Gobert will try to shake off the fastbreak blunder and get back to doing the dirty work inside. Perhaps he will have another chance to show off his handles this postseason.