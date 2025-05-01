The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series looking to knock out the Los Angeles Lakers. It was expected that Los Angeles would bring the energy on the home floor, facing elimination. Thus far, it has been the exact opposite.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a quick 12-point lead in the first quarter. Following some back-and-forth the rest of the half, Minnesota took a 59-49 lead into the locker room. You might think that Anthony Edwards or even Julius Randle was putting in work.

You would be wrong.

It has been Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert leading the way. At halftime, Gobert has 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while ripping down eight rebounds. One of his made baskets was a facial he provided on Luka Doncic, who later left the game with what appeared to be back spasms.

During TNT's halftime show, Shaquille O'Neal was at a loss for words. He eventually summoned up the courage to call it like he sees it.

“Rudy Gobert is dominating,” Shaq said.

Related Minnesota Timberwolves NewsArticle continues below
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves
Luka Doncic’s awful defense in must-win Game 5 vs. Timberwolves draws pissed off social media reaction
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Rui Hachimura disrespects Rudy Gobert’s defense with savage throwdown
Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to his team losing the lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves late in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center
Fans erupt on Lakers amid brutal Game 5 start vs. Timberwolves

“I did not think I would ever say this, but Rudy Gobert is dominating.”

Gobert has seemingly turned the clock back, playing as though he were back in his prime. It has been needed, too. Both Randle and Jaden McDaniels were in foul trouble throughout the first half for Minnesota, each racking up three whistles.

Meanwhile, Edwards has not been very active offensively. He scored 10 points in the first half, but only attempted six shots.

Crypto.com Arena has been mostly “lifeless,” as TNT's Reggie Miller stated on the broadcast. With Doncic dealing with the back injury, the Lakers will have to rely on LeBron James to lead his team from behind.

Otherwise, the Timberwolves have a date with the second round. Thanks in large part to Minnesota's big man, Rudy Gobert.