May 1, 2025 at 12:02 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series looking to knock out the Los Angeles Lakers. It was expected that Los Angeles would bring the energy on the home floor, facing elimination. Thus far, it has been the exact opposite.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a quick 12-point lead in the first quarter. Following some back-and-forth the rest of the half, Minnesota took a 59-49 lead into the locker room. You might think that Anthony Edwards or even Julius Randle was putting in work.

You would be wrong.

It has been Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert leading the way. At halftime, Gobert has 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while ripping down eight rebounds. One of his made baskets was a facial he provided on Luka Doncic, who later left the game with what appeared to be back spasms.

During TNT's halftime show, Shaquille O'Neal was at a loss for words. He eventually summoned up the courage to call it like he sees it.

“Rudy Gobert is dominating,” Shaq said.

“I did not think I would ever say this, but Rudy Gobert is dominating.”

Gobert has seemingly turned the clock back, playing as though he were back in his prime. It has been needed, too. Both Randle and Jaden McDaniels were in foul trouble throughout the first half for Minnesota, each racking up three whistles.

Meanwhile, Edwards has not been very active offensively. He scored 10 points in the first half, but only attempted six shots.

Crypto.com Arena has been mostly “lifeless,” as TNT's Reggie Miller stated on the broadcast. With Doncic dealing with the back injury, the Lakers will have to rely on LeBron James to lead his team from behind.

Otherwise, the Timberwolves have a date with the second round. Thanks in large part to Minnesota's big man, Rudy Gobert.