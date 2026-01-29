The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Rudy Gobert is on the injury report alongside Mike Conley Jr., with one player listed as questionable, and the other is ruled out. After All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was removed from the injury report, Rudy Gobert is nursing a sprained left ankle, and Mike Conley is dealing with back spasms. Here's everything we know about Rudy Gobert's injury and his playing status vs. the Thunder.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Thunder

While Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Thursday's Western Conference Finals rematch, Mike Conley Jr. is ruled out. After Gobert sent a heartfelt message following the tragic shootings that had occurred in Minneapolis, he helped the Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-105, but sprained his left ankle in the process. This came on the heels of snapping a four-game losing streak with a 108-83 win against the Golden State Warriors on a back-to-back.

Still, the Timberwolves are 7-5 in January after a five-game skid in six outings. Gobert shone in his double-double performance (15 points, 17 rebounds) with two blocks and one steal against the Warriors. He's averaging 10.8 points at a 70.7% clip from the floor, 11.2 rebounds, which is third-ranked in the NBA, and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are coming off their 118-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks and host the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back. Julius Randle's 31 points led the Timberwolves. All-Star Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

With Isaiah Hartenstein making his return for the Thunder alongside Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt, the Timberwolves would surely appreciate Gobert's rim protection to counter Oklahoma City's two seven-footers. The Timberwolves handed the Thunder only its third loss of the season in December, dropping the defending champions to 25-3 six days before Christmas Day.

The Timberwolves avenged a 113-105 loss at the Paycom Center in late November, and the rubber match between the two is set for Thursday. Still, when it comes to the question of whether Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.

Timberwolves injury report

Mike Conley — Out — Back spasms

Rudy Gobert — Questionable — Left ankle sprain

Terrance Shannon Jr. — Out — Left foot; abductor hallucius strain

Thunder injury report

Alex Caruso — Out — Right adductor strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out — Abdominal strain

Cason Wallace — Questionable — Left hip soreness

Jalen Williams — Out — Right hamstring strain