The Minnesota Timberwolves are honoring the music icon Prince by bringing back the legend's City Edition uniforms.

The purple jersey is made in collaboration with Nike and the late icon's estate. There are several Prince references made on the jerseys, including the number “7” that represents his Love Symbol and a song on the album, a shoulder design that references Prince's Purple Rain jacket he wore during his iconic performance, a paisley detail in the left short vent in honor of Prince's creative sanctuary, and “MPLS” embedded on the shorts to represent the Minneapolis Sound Prince innovated.

The first time that the Timberwolves wore the Prince-themed jerseys was in 2018, two years after his death. Prince died in 2016 of an accidental overdose on fentanyl.

dearly beloved we are gathered here today…. FOR OUR CITY EDITION JERSEY LAUNCH. pic.twitter.com/uUnKCMRsSI — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Prince was a genius, an innovator, and a proud Minnesotan,” said L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s longtime attorney and representative of the Prince Estate. “This collaboration with the Timberwolves not only honors his music, but his love for basketball, his hometown, and his commitment to creativity and community. Seeing this uniform return is a powerful reminder of his lasting influence on the Twin Cities and a connection to a new generation of fans.”

“Bringing this uniform back was an easy decision for our organization,” Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell added. “This jersey is a celebration of who we are as a team, a city, and a culture. Prince was a huge Wolves and Lynx fan, and a symbol of excellence. We're proud to honor his legacy in a way that brings fans together and lights up the season in purple.”

In addition to the jerseys, the team also showed off a Prince-themed court at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves will debut the jerseys on Nov. 15 when they face the Denver Nuggets. They will wear the jersey seven times throughout the season but it is unclear if they will be scattered throughout the season or for the seven games following the Nov. 15 debut. The Timberwolves want the fans involved as well and will continue to honor the music icon throughout several themed nights.

The jerseys aren't yet for sale to fans but the Wolves said they'll be available “in the coming weeks.”