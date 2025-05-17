The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. The Timberwolves finished off the Golden State Warriors with a 121-110 win in Game 5. Unfortunately for the team, the rest they get before the beginning of the next round is no longer drama free, thanks to Rudy Gobert.

News broke on Friday that Gobert and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, split up. The Timberwolves center told Bonilla, who is pregnant with a second child, to leave their home and take their son, one-year-old Romeo, with her. The breakup came as a shock to wives and girlfriends of Minnesota players, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ's sources, Bonilla planned on going back to her home country, France, after the breakup. However, Gobert wants her and his son to stay in America until the Timberwolves' playoff run is complete. The French center has already gotten his lawyers involved in an effort to keep Bonilla in the country.

Gobert's breakup is a surprise, especially after the couple spent time together with their child throughout the NBA season. Bonilla even went out of her way to defend Gobert when The Athletic's player poll revealed that Gobert is the most overrated player in the league.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year wants to focus on his team's playoff run. However, the fallout of his breakup has a dark cloud hovering around his team.

The Timberwolves await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Denver Nuggets series in the Western Conference Finals. The team made it to the Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, and they want to take one step further this time around. Gobert has a big role to play in getting them to the Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Gobert has declined comment on the ongoing situation, but his breakup is something to watch this summer. For now, he and his team will try to maintain their focus on the court.