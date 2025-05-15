The Minnesota Timberwolves have rewritten franchise history, reaching the Western Conference Finals in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. But do not expect any celebration from this hungry squad.

“There is no satisfaction,” Anthony Edwards told reporters after the Timberwolves closed out the Warriors 121-110 in Game 5.

Edwards made a bold promise last year and delivered. When asked what drove their return to the WCF, his answer cut straight to the heart: “We lost last year.”

Minnesota is not just happy to be here. Their ambitions stretch beyond this milestone.

“It feels good to get to that step, but my stomach isn't full at all,” Rudy Gobert said. “We said we were going to get back right where we were last year … and now we are halfway there and it's not going to get easier at all.”

Gobert's Game 5 dominance came from a place of pure enjoyment: “Once I'm on the floor, it's about enjoying the moment,” he explained. “The game takes care of itself when you are playing with pure joy.”

Edwards understands what separates champions from contenders at this stage of the season, and he's ready to take that next step to the NBA Finals after falling short against the Dallas Mavericks last year.

“The most together team and the most mature team is a team that wins around this time,” Edwards said, stressing that their focus is on themselves. “It's about us, it's not about who we face.”

Gobert's singular focus was evident in his postgame comments: “I'm just focused on winning a championship. That's all I care about.”

The Wolves' early series victory provides crucial rest and preparation time. Edwards is hopeful the additional experience will be beneficial as they head into the next round.

Jaden McDaniels echoed the team's confident approach: “We were just playing free,” he said of their clinching victory. “We're just ready for whoever we play next.”

Mike Conley credited Edwards' leadership for the team's belief.

“Last year I believed him. He worked all season for that. He led us to this point,” Conley said. “It all starts with him and his belief in himself and in his teammates.”

For a franchise that has never reached the NBA Finals, this is just another step toward the ultimate goal.