Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards received high praise — and a pointed critique — from ESPN analyst Tim Legler following the team’s Western Conference Finals exit. The Timberwolves were eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 124-94 Game 5 loss, marking the second straight season they have fallen short in the conference finals.

Edwards, 23, finished the elimination game with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block while shooting 7-for-18 from the field and just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. It was part of a broader late-series slump for the All-Star guard, who averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 38.7% shooting from the field and 14.3% from three-point range over the final two games of the series.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show after the Timberwolves’ loss, Legler pointed to a necessary shift in both roster construction and Edwards' mentality if Minnesota hopes to take the next step.

“They need to address their lead guard position,” Legler said. “I love Mike Conley, he’s been one of my favorite players in the NBA his entire career, just a huge fan of his. He’s a leader, he’s tough, he’s great in Memphis, but he’s at the stage of his career he’s not going to generate any additional offense for people. I think some of that has to be taken off the plate of Anthony Edwards.”

Conley, 37, averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in his 17th NBA season while shooting 40% from the field and 41% from three across 71 games. In the playoffs, his production dipped to six points and 3.3 assists per game on 30.2% shooting.

Tim Legler says Anthony Edwards must adopt killer instinct for Timberwolves to level up

Article Continues Below

Legler also challenged Edwards to elevate his approach to match the intensity of all-time greats.

“I think Anthony Edwards needs to understand that there can’t be moments of games where he feels his way out, he feels the game. That’s not what he needs to do, he needs to come out and have a Jordan-like approach, a Kobe-like approach. I think he’s got the athletic ability, the explosiveness, the all-around scoring game to do it.”

Edwards is coming off a career year in his fifth NBA season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.7% from the field and a career-best 39.5% from three in 79 regular-season games. In the postseason, he posted 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while continuing to shoulder a significant offensive load.

Despite back-to-back deep playoff runs, Minnesota’s inability to reach the NBA Finals has raised questions about how the team can support its emerging franchise cornerstone. With a roster anchored by veterans and rising stars alike, the focus now shifts to the offseason — and whether the Timberwolves will make the adjustments needed to help Edwards reach the next tier.