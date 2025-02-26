The Minnesota Timberwolves plan to sign free agent guard Bones Hyland to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move reunites Hyland with Timberwolves president Tim Connelly, who originally drafted him during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets. Hyland, a two-time Rising Star selection, will now look to carve out a role in Minnesota.

Hyland, 24, is in his fourth NBA season and has appeared in 20 games this year, averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field and 38.8% from three in 11.1 minutes per game. He was traded at the deadline by the Los Angeles Clippers along with Terance Mann in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks. Hyland’s most productive season came in 2022-23 when he averaged 12.1 points, three assists, and two rebounds per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.8% from deep across 42 games with the Nuggets before being traded to the Clippers.

Additionally, the Timberwolves are set to convert 23-year-old Jaylen Clark’s two-way contract into a fully guaranteed, two-year NBA deal, per Charania. Clark was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and has since been on a two-way contract. He is currently averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.9% from three over 17 games this season.

Clark has seen increased production in recent weeks, averaging 6.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game over his last 10 contests while shooting 47.9% from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota currently holds a 32-27 record, placing them seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves are coming off a dramatic 25-point comeback victory over the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11), securing a 131-128 overtime win. Minnesota will now embark on a four-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-21) on Thursday night. The Lakers enter the contest on a three-game winning streak led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic.