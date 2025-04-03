Recently, the years-long saga regarding the future ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves came to an end when it was revealed that Glen Taylor had agreed to sell the team, along with the Minnesota Lynx, to the Marc Lore-Alex Rodriguez group for $1.5 billion, per Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The price is the same number the sides initially agreed upon in 2021, before various disputes delayed the process over the ensuing years.

Now, there is hope that a relationship could be rekindled between the Timberwolves and former league MVP Kevin Garnett, who has not always seen eye to eye with Taylor on things, per HoopsHype.

“One more thing to keep an eye on: they’re going to work to rekindle that relationship with Kevin Garnett. Garnett still hasn’t had his No. 21 “Big Ticket” jersey retired,” said Charania during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “He refused to do so with Glen Taylor as owner. I expect that to change, and I expect more conversations about a potential role for Garnett within the organization alongside A-Rod and Lore.”

In the last couple of years, the Timberwolves have ushered in their first real era of success in the post-Garnett era, having shocked many by making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2024.

This season hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Timberwolves, who traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks shortly before training camp began, but the team has picked up steam as of late, picking up a huge double overtime road win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Rodriguez and Lore have made a habit of appearing at Timberwolves games over the last couple of years, including during their epic playoff run a season ago, and Timberwolves fans have reason for optimism that the team is in good hands moving forward.