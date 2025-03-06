The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to re-enter the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes this offseason, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. During Thursday’s broadcast of Get Up, Windhorst named the Timberwolves as a team to watch if the Phoenix Suns explore moving the former MVP.

“Another small market team to watch… The Minnesota Timberwolves,” Windhorst said.

“Which Ant Edwards and KD [have a] very tight connection, also from the Olympics. The Timberwolves tried to pull off a crazy trade at the deadline for KD. Look for them to revisit those talks this summer.”

Expand Tweet

Minnesota’s interest in Durant was first reported at the trade deadline, with the Timberwolves among a handful of teams that pursued the 15-time All-Star. Along with Minnesota, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat also made attempts to acquire Durant, but the Suns ultimately decided to hold onto him as they continued their playoff push.

Timberwolves monitor Kevin Durant’s future as Suns' struggles raise trade speculation

The Suns’ struggles, however, could lead to a different approach this summer. Phoenix has fallen to 11th in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record, putting its postseason hopes in jeopardy. Since the trade deadline passed, the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as additional teams that could join the bidding if Durant becomes available. Miami has also remained heavily linked as a potential landing spot.

Durant, now in his 17th NBA season, remains one of the league’s most efficient and productive scorers. The 36-year-old is averaging 26.9 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.8% from three over 49 contests. His ability to elevate a contender could make him one of the biggest names on the trade market if Phoenix decides to move in another direction.

For the Timberwolves, acquiring Durant would mean pairing one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers with Anthony Edwards, who has emerged as the face of the franchise. Edwards and Durant built a strong connection during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won gold together for Team USA. Their shared international success could play a key role in Minnesota’s pursuit of the two-time NBA champion.

With the NBA season winding down, Durant’s future will be a major topic of discussion leading into the summer. If Phoenix reopens trade discussions, Minnesota is expected to be one of the teams at the forefront of negotiations.