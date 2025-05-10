While Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled the stat sheet, it was the 37-year-old veteran — locking in, directing traffic, and smothering Warriors shooters — who set the tone for the Minnesota Timberwolves' 117-93 Game 2 redemption.

Mike Conley took charge with unmatched energy, transforming a team that looked vulnerable in Game 1 into a relentless, unified unit against the Warriors. With Stephen Curry sidelined by a left hamstring strain, Golden State was forced to adjust, and Buddy Hield emerged as a key figure, becoming a focal point of the Wolves' defense.

“Mike brought all the energy tonight and we just fed off of it,” Edwards said post-game, unable to hide his admiration for the veteran guard. “Big shoutout to Mike.”

Mike Conley's l eadership shines for the Timberwolves

The box score rarely tells Conley's full story. While younger teammates like Edwards, Randle, and Alexander-Walker posted impressive numbers that will dominate headlines, the veteran guard's influence was all over Minnesota's crucial victory in ways statistics fail to capture.

Conley's assignment came during a practice on the team's day off, when he was tasked with making things difficult for Edwards. When asked about Edwards' praise for his energy, Conley kept it simple: “I just wanted to show the guys I'll do whatever it takes for the team.”

His defensive tenacity sparked a domino effect throughout the roster.

“I know our guys fed off the energy I was bringing,” Conley added. “Hopefully, we can keep carrying that over.”

Randle, whose own performance helped seal the victory, couldn't resist a good-natured jab at his veteran teammate's birth certificate.

“It's great to be 50 years old and still come out and defend and play with the effort that he does,” Randle laughed, before growing more serious. “I've talked about all year the leader that he is for our team and how he keeps us balanced.”

In the high-stakes world of playoff basketball, emotional balance is just as crucial as any crossover or corner 3. As frustration built throughout the game, it was Conley who pulled Randle aside with a simple yet clear message: “When we get back in the game, go to work.”

Minnesota's defensive versatility has become their weapon, mixing up looks that threw off Golden State's rhythm all night.

“I'm short, we've got Jaden at 6-foot-10, Nickeil, Donte — everybody's just a little bit different and throws a different kind of spin on it,” Conley said, mapping out the puzzle pieces that completed Minnesota's defensive masterpiece.

Alexander-Walker's 20 points added crucial scoring, but it was the Timberwolves' veteran presence — including 37-year-old Joe Ingles — that provided the stability the young core needed. Their playoff experience kept the team grounded, helping them navigate the ups and downs of a postseason run.

“Mike might not show all the time in numbers,” Randle observed, “But who he is for our team as far as a veteran, how he's able to pull me to the side, how Joe's able to pull me to the side, in a moment like that when I'm frustrated in the third quarter and keep me level-headed… those guys are huge for us.”

The veterans' influence doesn't go unnoticed. Conley delivered a message that could shape the Timberwolves' title run.

“If we're gonna have a chance, we have to defend at a high level for four quarters and stay consistent,” Conley said. “It can't be a game-to-game thing.”

As the series shifts to San Francisco, the Timberwolves are refining their approach against a Warriors team stacked with championship banners — but without Curry. And at the heart of it all is Mike Conley, whose leadership and experience could be the difference in a series that's still very much up for grabs.